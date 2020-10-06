Followers & Unfollowers for Instagram lets you see insights on your instagram profile.

Using this Follower Analytics You can easily unfollow 50 people who dont follow you back. You can even white list (starred) people so that they dont get unfollowed.

Followers Assistant also gives you insight on people who are mutual followers, people whom you are not following and even the recent unfollowers of your instagram profile. With multiple account login you can easily switch between different instagram accounts.

Find Follower Analyzer for Instagram :

- who don't follow you back

- Ghost followers

- Mutual Followers

- Whitelist User

Follow and unfollow easily and also Followers & Likes Tracker for Instagram and Repost.

DEVICE PERMISSION

This app request only the necessary permission for it to function properly. We explain those permission below:

in-app billing : Contain additional feature that can be purchase to unlock the true potential of the app

FEATURES OF Followers Assistant and Followers Unfollowers:

* Dont Follow Me Back - Find People who don't follow you back on Instagram.

* Mutual - Find Mutual followers, people you follow and they follow you back.

* Follow Back - Find People you are not following on instagram.

* Starred - Long press on any person from the list of people you follow to add them to your favourite list.

* I follow - Find All people you are following on instagram.

* Mass unfollow - Unfollow upto 50 people with a single action.

* Recent Unfollowers - People who unfollowed you recently.

If you have any trouble or want to ask question regarding the app, please send an email to our team. We will be more than happy to help

Email : umatechnolog.in@gmail.com