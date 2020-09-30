Join or Sign In

Fold Equity Calculator | Texas Hold'em Poker Study for Android

By J. Moore Free

Developer's Description

By J. Moore

Plug in a few numbers to determine fold equity without writing out all the equations. Also gives you pot odds as well. Works great for analyzing post flop play, and online play where no HUD is available. Save yourself hours of study time from this app!

- Easy to use, detailed instructions in Help file (and YouTube video: https://youtu.be/il4NIaZzki0)

- Displays the break even percentage of how often Villain must fold

- Chart shows conversions from # of outs to percentage or ratio

Poker Study is essential to be a profitable no limit cash game player or multi table tournament crusher. In this new era of poker, it is necessary to gain every edge you can. Game theory and poker math study can help you achieve this. This app will help you, for less than the cost of a big blind. Get on your way to becoming a poker boss at the WSOP or even your local poker home game with buddies.

If you are a professional poker player or aspire to be one, this is a useful tool to see how often your bluffs must work in order to be profitable. Gives you the break even percentage instantly, along with EV examples for reference. Developed by professional no limit hold 'em players.

Any questions about the app can be directed to acesuplasvegas@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
