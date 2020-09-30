Focusi - Study Timer/Countdown Timer

Improve focus with this countdown/study timer. Great for revision or pomodoro sessions!

Are you having issues concentrating on the things that matter? Are you a habitual procrastinator? Are you looking for a study timer or countdown timer app?

Then look no further!

Focusi is a sleek countdown timer/study timer for focus, revision and work that puts an emphasis on simplicity. All you have to do is tap a time and you're ready to go!

Main Features

- Multiple time frames(15, 30, 60 minutes etc.) that can be added or removed freely. You can use these as pomodoro sessions or for breaks.

- Quick display of estimated finishing times for each timer before you start a session.

- Pause and stop functionality.

- A finish alert sound(optional and can be turned off from the settings).

- A finish alert notification(can also be adjusted in the settings).

- Curated tips about how to improve your focus/break free from smartphone addiction.

- Add tags to your timer sessions so you know what you've been studying and for how long.

- Hard mode(a mode that pins the timer screen and stops other notifications from bothering you)

- Bar graphs that show the time you have spent studying with the app for the last 7 days/14 days(can be extended further with premium).

- Light and dark themes(and premium 'Night Mode'/'Pink' themes).

- Stopwatch functionality(a premium feature).

Focusi is great for people that:

- Want something to complement their study sessions

- Are having trouble focusing and need that extra push

- Are looking for an app with countdown or stopwatch functionality

Don't delay, try this countdown study timer today!