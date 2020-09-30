Join or Sign In

Focusi - Study Timer/Countdown Timer for Android

By Bursting Cielo Free

Developer's Description

Focusi - Study Timer/Countdown Timer

Improve focus with this countdown/study timer. Great for revision or pomodoro sessions!

Are you having issues concentrating on the things that matter? Are you a habitual procrastinator? Are you looking for a study timer or countdown timer app?

Then look no further!

Focusi is a sleek countdown timer/study timer for focus, revision and work that puts an emphasis on simplicity. All you have to do is tap a time and you're ready to go!

Main Features

- Multiple time frames(15, 30, 60 minutes etc.) that can be added or removed freely. You can use these as pomodoro sessions or for breaks.

- Quick display of estimated finishing times for each timer before you start a session.

- Pause and stop functionality.

- A finish alert sound(optional and can be turned off from the settings).

- A finish alert notification(can also be adjusted in the settings).

- Curated tips about how to improve your focus/break free from smartphone addiction.

- Add tags to your timer sessions so you know what you've been studying and for how long.

- Hard mode(a mode that pins the timer screen and stops other notifications from bothering you)

- Bar graphs that show the time you have spent studying with the app for the last 7 days/14 days(can be extended further with premium).

- Light and dark themes(and premium 'Night Mode'/'Pink' themes).

- Stopwatch functionality(a premium feature).

Focusi is great for people that:

- Want something to complement their study sessions

- Are having trouble focusing and need that extra push

- Are looking for an app with countdown or stopwatch functionality

Don't delay, try this countdown study timer today!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.12.0

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 3.12.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

