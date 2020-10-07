FocoDesign is the must-have tool for your IG, which has massive templates and tools for you to create amazing Insta story, ig highlight covers, Instagram posts, even logo for Instagram.

With this ultimate story editor for Instagram, each template is ready to use, just select any layout and edit with a range of easy to use tools. Simple and chic or bold and sassy, whatever your style, you can get the perfect look, create stylish story effortlessly.

In FocoDesign, you can find:

Templates

- Photo and Video Templates: Pick from 2000+ Insta story and post templates of over 100 unique themes. Whatever your needs are, this huge bundle gets you covered. With the animated IG templates available, magically animate your Insta story with just a tap.

- Highlight Cover Maker: 3000+ highlight covers to beautify your IG profile, edit a whole set at one time. Series of stylized highlight icons available for each segment. The highlight maker allows to add your pics to create, customize fonts and background.

- Decorate your Insta nichi stories with trending stickers, aesthetic frames, and adopt filters to better match your photo and video. Over 50 fonts to type your IG story!

Photo & Video Editor

- Photo editor: Crop/resize, apply story filters/overlays, brand it with watermark and labels, and the magic remover to remove BG in one tap.

- Collage maker: Make templated collages and freestyle collages. Flawlessly merge multiple pics and video clips into one with styles.

- Video editor: Professional editing tools enable you to resize and trim your videos, add music or record your own audio, stunning Insta presets and effects for videos.

For Online Seller: If youre an online seller on Amazon, Shopify, Wish, etc, then you can always create Instagram story and highlight cover for your selling goods in batch. Weve readymade templates of any segment that can be used to instantly create.

Instagram Influencers: What catches audiences eyes is attractive story. This best story editor will make your story stand out in the easiest way. It enables you to create eye-catching stories for Instagram, use it as an Insta story editor, collage maker, highlight maker on IG.

Beautiful Stories for Events & Festivals: No matter if you want to send wishes to your friends or share story to amaze them on Instagram, there are so many trending and aesthetic templates to suit your occasions. This Insta story editor truly brings your best IG story to life.

The all-in-one IG Story Editor is designed to make the best story art. All resources including Instagram templates, collages, layout, highlight covers, logos, fonts will be updated frequently. Thanks for creating Instagram story with FocoDesign.

If you have any suggestion, we are very open to hear it. Feel free to contact us at support@focodesign.com or via our official IG page @focodesign_app.