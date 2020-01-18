X

Foam & Wash Car Wash for iOS

Foam And Wash has delivered exceptional service since our doors have opened and we are proud to announce you can experience the same service right from your phone!

Now, you can access all of our washes and wash packages with just a few steps. Our app also offers:

* Loyalty points towards free washes

* Deals on bundles and single washes

* Infomation about each location as well as hours and address

* AirPay, pay with your phone with ease

Purchase and send washes to friends and family

Download the Foam and Wash app today and start saving with a shine on your car and a smile on your face!

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020

iOS
Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
