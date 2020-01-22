A new network acceleration has been launched. With our product Flying Speed VPN, your activities will be completely hidden, and data browsing will be encrypted all the way, which is very safe.

With "Flying Speed VPN", you can browse the networks of other countries around the world, experience a completely different network culture, and enjoy different network fun.

Free access and browsing

"Fly VPN" allows you to travel through schools, workplaces, travel, all websites and applications. You can use browser to browse on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube or any VoIP, music or video platform, or play as a mobile game accelerator with players from around the world.

Safe online

With Flying Speed VPN, you can browse the web anonymously without having to worry about being tracked by an ISP or anyone else due to IP changes.

Protect your privacy and protect your device

"Flying Speed VPN" protects the device when you connect to public wifi hotspots, cellular data networks and other public locations. Your password and personal data are protected from hackers.

Fast connection

The Flying Speed VPN connection is very fast. It automatically detects your location and connects you to the nearest server, and your connection will be much faster than other branded proxy lines.

Free enjoy

Using "Flying Speed VPN" to access the Internet, is a complete free agent, you can use it freely without any payment, global hotspot countries, multiple nodes to choose.

We are committed to giving you a better global web experience so you can experience shield, unknown web content. Of course, our service only allows you to enjoy safe and healthy network fun and refuse the transmission of bad content.

* Free vpn to use

* No registration or login required

* No user logs are saved

* Unlimited traffic

* Betternetbettersurfer

* Simple, one-click connection to VPN

* Automatically connect you to the fastest VPN server

Download it for free, or recommend it to your friends and experience the excitement of the global network.

If you have any questions about our app, please contact us. We hope to keep in touch with you.