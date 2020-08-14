In the year 2020 where flying oil tankers shooting has taken over the world and attacking other countries in search of oil. You have a lot of oil resources in your countries. Now this is your responsibility to shoot all enemy flying battle oil tankers and save your oil resources. Missile and tanks are all you have to shoot flying battle oil tankers down doing stunts through skies.

Flying Battle Oil Tanker Attack Ultimate Shooting game is all about shooting flying oil tankers, flying trucks and stop them from transporting oil, you have to shoot down All flying battle oil tankers which have attacked your country. So, come take charge of the battlefield and become a legend of flying battle oil tanker war shooting.

Stop flying oil tankers to transport oil to other countries by shooting them down. Flying oil tanker shooting has taken over airplane shooting. Army Combat is going to be tough to win. Ultimate shooting battle is an interesting game to play in 2020. Shoot all the flying oil tankers to unlock next level and become the hero of skies.

Flight simulator game is fun to play where flying oil tankers are flying through skies like birds and aircrafts. Strike all the flying oil tankers to win this game. Are you ready to win this bloody sky battle? Air force fighter jets are replaced by flying air force oil tankers in this game. Make sure to save your guns and tanks to win this army battle. Helicopter are also there at the army base but dont shoot your own air force helicopters, just try to take all flying oil tankers down by shooting them in the Flying Battle Oil Tanker Attack Ultimate Shooting game.

Enemy airplane fighters are hard to shoot but you have the missile and tanks to shoot them down. Win the levels, earn coins and unlock more powerful guns and tanks to shoot enemy flying oil tankers down. Cruel enemy that have destroyed deadly seas and cities in search of oil is flying through skies to shoot your airplanes aircraft helicopters tanks and missiles down. This is your responsibility to take charge of the army battlefield.

Flying Battle Oil Tanker Attack:Ultimate Shooting Features:

Smooth and realistic game play

Best physics applied on flying oil tankers

Number of missiles and tanks in the gun selection menu

50 engaging levels

Best sound effects and background music

Interesting game design

Smooth controls

Note: this game is for free and supported by ads.