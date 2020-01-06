X

Flying Adventure:Hidden Object for iOS

By Ajaysinh Jadeja Free

Developer's Description

If you have never played hidden object games, play this game and get to the roots of the gameplay. You appear on the game board with a great mess of things, so you are to find the all the items from the list to complete the location.

Train your both eyesight and attention, because sometimes its really undertaking to find the necessary item. Keep in mind that if you find many pics in succession, youll activate Frenzy and all the points you get will be doubled for a short period of time.

So try to be quick and attentive to get extra points! At the bottom of the game board youll see the bar that indicates Expert time, try to complete the mission within this amount of time to get closer to the 3-star score.

If time expires, you can go on playing but you wont get a star. Achieve the best result in the game Flying Adventure Hidden Objects fun game.

What's new in version 1.1

Release January 6, 2020
Date Added January 6, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
