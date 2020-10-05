Stay in sync with your teams and do a lot more on the move with Flujo mobile.

Keep the conversations going - Send messages and exchange files with your existing teams.

Carry entire workspace in your pocket - Create new teams and invite others

Get a glimpse of your entire day - Always know whats ahead with the new HOME feature.

Focus on the day ahead - Receive reminders and updates by tac on directly on your wall.

Never miss a meeting - RSVP to Calendar invites and receive meeting reminders wherever you are and a lot more.

Experience the true power of oneness with our full range of features available on the web version at https://app.flujo.io.

About Flujo:

Flujo is a communication & collaboration suite for teams. With natively built key business essentials like messaging, Audio/Video calling, drive, meetings, tasks, calendar, notes, and kanbans, we are on a mission to create connected & productive workspaces.