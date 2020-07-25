Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Fluid Simulation & Magic Fluids for Android

By Veranitech Free

Developer's Description

By Veranitech

Fluid Simulation & Magic Fluids will help you sleep, meditate, restore balance, relieve stress and anxiety.

We tried to make it as convenient and simple fluids Simulation for you, removing all the excess and focusing on the Essentials the Wallpapers and their quality.

Play with fluids with a touch of your fingers.

Liquid simulation & Fluid Simulation is a relaxing, colorful drawing app that will help you relieve stress and calm down. It is the best time waster!

It is based on algorithms of fluid flow simulation and features fluid, beautiful graphics by a force of magic.

This app can simulates water, liquid and gas & magic Fluids.

You can also use the fluid simulation as a live wallpaper

You should really stop reading this and install an Liquid simulation instead.

Get a fresh dose of fluids to your mind!

Innovative Categories of Magic Fluids:

- Over 10 configuration presets

- Smoke, Liquid and fluid simulation

- Multiple color modes

- You can use Magic Fluids & Liquid simulation as a regular app or as a Live Wallpaper

- water ripples effects

Download magic fluids live wallpaper in minutes and get rid of your daily stresses and relax now

Magic fluids & Liquid simulation the wallpapers provided are HD and tested on various screen sizes and they look very good in all of them.

If you have any comment or suggestion about Liquid simulation & fluid simulation please let us know so we can make this app better.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.34

General

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020
Version 1.34

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now