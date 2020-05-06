Are you a fan of DANMAKU BULLET HELL games, TOP DOWN ARCADE shooters and LEGENDARY BOSS BATTLES? Floyd's Space Shooter Force has all that and more!

Join Floyd Warpo and his team of time travelers in epic battles across the galaxy. Featuring an awesome TIME TRAVELING mechanic, blast through each level and REPLAY alongside your fallen self when you die! Learn from each level, becoming STRONGER every time!

Each level contains rare and unique enemies to battle. Unleash a barrage of bullets and evade boss attacks to COLLECT STICKER PACKS! Complete the album to unlock even more AMAZING adventures in this TIME TRAVELING SHOOT EM UP!

==-+-* FLOYD'S SPACE SHOOTER FORCE FEATURES *-+-==

SHOOT EM UP GAMEPLAY

Bullet hell mechanics: unleash an endless barrage on your enemies

Shoot to clear a path, dodge enemy attacks and avoid space debris

Tap to advance, swipe to evade, hold to charge your ultimate attack!

TIME TRAVEL MECHANICS

Tap to rush to the top within the time limit

Collect extra time along the way- but watch out for enemies!

Die in the level or run out of time? Replay alongside your fallen Floyd to correct your mistakes!

Instant video replay to relive your glory and share with friends!

UNLOCK & COLLECT RARE STICKER PACKS

Open stickers, including daily free packs!

Beat bosses & unlock achievements to collect stickers

Add rare, epic & legendary stickers to your sticker album

Complete sets in the album to unlock characters, bosses & more!

- Earn plutonium and unlock awesome, out-of-time pack bundles!

130+ Stickers to collect!

AWESOME GRAPHICS, MUSIC & EFFECTS

Realistic sticker packs & holofoil effects!

Slick isometric vector world maps!

Frame-by-frame sprite animations!

Set in a sleek retro-wave time-travelling universe!

Banging chiptune tracks & classic videogame SFX you'll love!

INSANE & UNIQUE CHARACTERS

- 4+ EPIC BOSSES to UNLOCK! (Ghoul Boss, Blob Boss, Bear Boss, Galaxy Boss, and more to come!)

- 7+ CHARACTERS to UNLOCK (Floyd Warpo, Gunner, Bomber, Shotgun, Bubbler, Flame Girl, and more to come!)

EPIC & CHALLENGING LEVELS

50+ missions to complete

5 worlds to master

Procedural, endless levels. A new level every time- never play the same level twice!

AWESOME GAMEPLAY

One-handed controls: easy & intuitive!

Easy for beginners. challenging for pros.

Compete with score and achievements against friends on Facebook & Game Center!

Play offline, anytime, anywhere!

SUPPORTED LANGUAGES

English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and more to come!

PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP

Premium Subscription

Weekly premium membership offers weekly subscription with 3-day free trial. It includes 1 TNT Pack of stickers and 100 PLUTONIUM (hard currency) once per day on sign-up. The subscription also provides Double Coins and Double Time boosters while subscription is active. Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase. Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal

Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase. Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable

