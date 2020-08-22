The most beautiful images & GIFs of beautiful Flowers And Roses glitter on your phone to send to your lover,your friends, your partner, your boyfriend, your girlfriend, your brothers, your family ...

Features:-

- Start Flowers & Roses GIF.

- Select Any Wallpapers or Images for share your Flowers & Roses GIF.

- Share Your selected love Images, GIF in social media .

- Compatible with 99% of mobile phones and devices.

- Add to favorites List.

- Set any image as wallpaper.

- You can view in slide show mode.

- Thumbnail view , where sweet name is also displayed.

- Pinch in zoom view.

- Scroll facility.

-share the Images with your friends via social media or messengers.

- You can download and share this Flowers & Roses GIF app with your friends, family and most importantly your loved ones via Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Email, MMS, SMS etc.

We offer you amazing Images & Pictures so you can choose the best one you like. What are you waiting for?

Feedback:

If you have any suggested features or improvement, please leave a comment. In case something is not working correctly please let me know. When posting low rating please describe what is wrong to give the possibility to fix that issue.

Disclaimer:

All logos/images/names are copyright of their perspective owners. This image is not endorsed by any of the perspective owners, and the images are used simply for aesthetic purposes. Thisapplication is an unofficial fan based application No copyright infringement is intended, and any request to remove one of the images/logos/names will be honored.