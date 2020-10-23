Join or Sign In

Floward: Same-Day Flowers & Gifts Delivery for Android

By Floward Free

Developer's Description

By Floward

Floward - Online flowers & gifts delivery

Floward is the perfect online destination to order flowers and gifts for your loved ones for all your occasions. Our fresh flowers and plants are sourced on a daily basis from the best growers, distinctively designed, arranged and delivered to ensure a long-lasting impression.

Browse through our beautiful flowers and floral arrangements with our unique flower vases and flower bouquets. Order your favorite flowers online and celebrate special occasions with your loved ones.

Our main features include:

1 Variety of flower arrangements and online gifts including chocolate, cakes, balloons, plants, and much more

2 Same-day flower delivery in our refrigerated vans

3 The ability to send flowers to unknown addresses (just share the name and number of the recipient)

4 Quick and easy to use app, with easy payment solution including Credit Card, PayPal, Mada and K-Net.

Want to send flowers or buy a gift with beautiful flower arrangements and unique flowers vases? Looking for online gifts for the special someone? Looking for cake delivery, balloon delivery, chocolate delivery, cheap gifts, a plant shop, rose arrangements, or fresh flowers? Floward is the best choice for online gifts and to send flowers.

Buy a gift and send flowers online with Floward and choose us as your main gift company and your constant online flower delivery shop for all future occasions!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.6.53

General

Release October 23, 2020
Date Added October 23, 2020
Version 5.6.53

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
