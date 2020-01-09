X

Flow Genesis - Yoga | Core for iOS

By Flow Genesis Free

Developer's Description

By Flow Genesis

Customize your yoga practice to suit your needs. No two classes are the same. Every class is created and designed on demand. Say goodbye to repetitive boring yoga flows.

CORE/HIIT

Add in an optional Core and/or HIIT mid flow break to rev up your heart or focus more on your abs.

MUSIC

Our music tempo and sound changes as you move through the class -- high tempo music for core/HIIT and more relaxing sounds for the warmup and cool down.

PEAK POSES

Classes are designed around a specific peak pose that you can change from class to class. Work your way up to that advanced crow pose you have always coveted.

SPEED

Do you want a slow Yin type class? Do you want a super-fast class to get your heart rate up? Use our speed selector to dial up the pace or slow things down.

DIFFICULTY

From beginners to advanced yogis, everyone is welcome! Go for broke or take things easy.

BOOSTS

Focus on your weak points and customize each class to focus on certain areas e.g. hips, backbends, etc.

App offers monthly & yearly auto-renewable subscriptions.

Monthly & Annual subscriptions are available

Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase

Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal

Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the users Account Settings after purchase

Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable.

Terms of Use: http://flowgenesis.com/tos.html

Privacy Policy: http://www.flowgenesis.com/privacy.html

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.1.1

General

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Version 4.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

