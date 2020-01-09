Customize your yoga practice to suit your needs. No two classes are the same. Every class is created and designed on demand. Say goodbye to repetitive boring yoga flows.

CORE/HIIT

Add in an optional Core and/or HIIT mid flow break to rev up your heart or focus more on your abs.

MUSIC

Our music tempo and sound changes as you move through the class -- high tempo music for core/HIIT and more relaxing sounds for the warmup and cool down.

PEAK POSES

Classes are designed around a specific peak pose that you can change from class to class. Work your way up to that advanced crow pose you have always coveted.

SPEED

Do you want a slow Yin type class? Do you want a super-fast class to get your heart rate up? Use our speed selector to dial up the pace or slow things down.

DIFFICULTY

From beginners to advanced yogis, everyone is welcome! Go for broke or take things easy.

BOOSTS

Focus on your weak points and customize each class to focus on certain areas e.g. hips, backbends, etc.

