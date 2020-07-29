Join or Sign In

Florida's A1A for iOS

Developer's Description

Floridas State Road A1A is one of the most scenic road trip routes in the nation. It runs along the most eastern border of the state, about as close to the water as you can get.

Hit the road and discover these gems on the historic A1A.

This app. provides:

- Turn-by-turn route of the highway.

- 107 memorable points of interest to discover.

- GPS locator assistance / automatic "check in".

- Links to learn more.

- Sharing: Facebook, Twitter, SMS, Email, etc.

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

