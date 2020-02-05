X

The Florida HIV/AIDS Hotline provides an immediate connection to almost 400 related programs in Florida. Users can find information about AIDS Drug Assistance Programs (ADAP), anonymous and confidential testing, clinics, counseling, education, hepatitis, home test kits, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), prevention, rapid testing, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), tuberculosis (TB), and viral load tests, and more. Residents in Florida can call 1-800-352-2437, 8am- 9pm, Mon-Fri; 10:30am-6:30pm, Sat; or 2pm-6:30pm, Sun to talk to a trained counselor, or visit www.FloridaHIVAIDS.org. 2-1-1 Big Bend manages the Florida HIV/AIDS Hotline with funding provided by the Florida Department of Health.

