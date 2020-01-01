X

One day, Floaty Balloon living in the 'Balloon World' was thrown away from home due to the unexpected invasion of park by the 'Bigbostome'. Awaken, he realizes that he was in the dry desert of 'Dry Dry Land'. Then Floaty Balloon asks to 'Gentle Wind' to return home. To go back home, he has to complete the mission of blooming the flowers together with the Gentle Wind. Could he return home safely by the help of the Gentle Wind?

- New handling sensation : Move the balloon being yourself the wind.

- Continuously expanding World and new experiences : Floaty Balloon provides you different Worlds.

- Game background : Day and night and the objects change according to actual time.

- Passport system : You are a traveller! Check the information through the passport.

- Duty Free : Reasonably purchase diverse items in the game.

- Diverse characters : Purchase and play according to your preferences.

- Upgrade : Improve your character's ability and fly further.

- Item : There are diverse items that will make your game even funnier.

- Daily mission : A game inside the game. It will provide you a particular fun.

- Daily event : Play the game and also get free items.

Release January 1, 2020
Date Added January 1, 2020
Version 1.95

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9-inch), iPad Pro (12.9-inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7-inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5-inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (6th generation), iPad Pro (11-inch), iPad Pro (11-inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPod touch (6th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

