Remix the world around you with Float Camera! Place your videos and photos floating in the real world. Caption the world in real-time. Carefully position photogrids and comparison videos as you create new art. Make your videos huge, surround yourself with old memories, and capture a funny thought right now!

After you augment the reality around you with your pictures, movies, and text snap a screenshot or share a video with friends showing off your new mashup. Float Camera utilizes Augmented Reality (AR) to change your reality as you see fit.

Be sure to:

Play any video stored on your phone on a floating screen around you

Bring your old photos to life by placing them in the real world

Caption whatever you see and instantly create a new meme

Scale, move, and tweak all your floating screens

Tap a Float Camera video screen to pause/play

Create some new, amazing art utilizing augmented reality!

Please let me know of any problems, ideas, or suggestions I can't wait to see what you create!

-Tony

