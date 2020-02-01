X

Hello,

I am Flixi, an AI that was created to be YOUR TV and Movie personal assistant.

I have many features built in to make your life easier and more enjoyable. For instance,

I keep track of every tv show you watch and let you know when a season starts, when a season ends, whether a show has been cancelled or is renewed and which of your tv shows is ready to start watching now based on where you left off.

I also help keep a queue of things you might want to watch later.

I am one of the most sophisticated continuously evolving framework. With each of our interactions, I learn more about your preferences and what you love in the movies and tv shows you watch. Based on what I learn, I provide recommendations that are truly tailored to your own tastes.

Of course, my predictions may not always be exact, but they always become more and more accurate as I get to know you better.

Additionally, since I sync with every platform and network in over 50 countries countries, I can provide recommendations, notifications and tracking from any source so you never feel limited; therefore, whether a what you're interested in is theater, on Netflix, on Disney Plus, on Amazon Prime, on iTunes, on cable TV, or any other source -- we got you covered!

Also, if you feel like watching something together, I can analyze both your profiles to give you recommendations that reflect both your preferences so you watch something you will both enjoy. No more hours of browsing for something you both agree on.

Watching TV and Movies has never been easier.

