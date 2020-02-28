3 year development just to give you top fun driving experience

Go and knock down all enemy motorcycles! Dash towards the end!

From zero to hero, train your top driver. In each racing competition, unlock more characters and motorcycles and make the best match

Every full-speed sprint and leap, your adrenaline soared!

Rider, your goal is to be the No.1 in the world,go and break the long-lost record!

Come on, rider, make your own racing miracle!

Feature

-Pick and match all types of skins and speicial effects

-Simple touch and easy controls

-Real bike racebeat all your enemies!