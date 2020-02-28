X

Flipbike.io for iOS

By Happy Elements S.a.r.l. Free

Developer's Description

By Happy Elements S.a.r.l.

3 year development just to give you top fun driving experience

Go and knock down all enemy motorcycles! Dash towards the end!

From zero to hero, train your top driver. In each racing competition, unlock more characters and motorcycles and make the best match

Every full-speed sprint and leap, your adrenaline soared!

Rider, your goal is to be the No.1 in the world,go and break the long-lost record!

Come on, rider, make your own racing miracle!

Feature

-Pick and match all types of skins and speicial effects

-Simple touch and easy controls

-Real bike racebeat all your enemies!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7.26

General

Release February 28, 2020
Date Added February 28, 2020
Version 1.7.26

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Trials Frontier

Free
Looking like the real deal.
iOS
Trials Frontier

Asphalt 7: Heat

$0.99
Hit the speed of heat in the newest, fastest, most visually stunning edition of the famed Asphalt series.
iOS
Asphalt 7: Heat

Asphalt 8: Airborne

Free
300 million players can't be wrong.
iOS
Asphalt 8: Airborne

Real Racing 3

Free
Take the wheel of over 140 intensely detailed vehicles from iconic manufacturers like Ford, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and Mercedes-Benz and test your skills on an authentic 43-car race grid.
iOS
Real Racing 3

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping