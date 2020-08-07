Join or Sign In

Flexibility & Stretching App by Fitness Coach for Android

By Fitness Coach Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Fitness Coach Apps

Stretching App by Fitness Coach provides daily stretching routines for all experience levels from beginners to advanced. No equipment, coach, or previous workout experience needed. Become flexible, reduce back pain in just a few minutes a day.

New to working out? No problem! Start training with Fitness Coach at home for free!

Built by Professional Fitness Trainers

All workouts are designed by a professional fitness coach, so the workout experience is almost like having a real personal trainer!

6 Difficulty Levels - Beginner to Advanced

All of the training sessions offer 6 experience levels - no matter if you are a beginner or advanced.

30-day Plans

Our 30-day plans will guide you to your goal in 4 weeks and offer 3 different difficulty levels. The workouts are getting slightly harder every day, so by the end of the challenge, you will be able to start a new challenge with a higher difficulty level.

Workouts

Besides 30-day challenges, we offer standalone workouts. Simply select the workout you want and the desired duration (from 5 to 6 minutes). Also, select from 6 different difficulty levels (from beginner to expert).

Custom Workouts

Create your own workout routines from our database of over 105 video exercises.

Features

- Quick and effective workouts built by professionals

- 6 difficulty levels, suitable for everyone, men, women, beginner, or pro

- perfect for working out at home

- HD videos of real trainers (no animations)

- Keep track of finished workouts and progress

- Burned calories tracking

- Customized workout reminders so you never cheat on your routine

- over 105 exercises

- Sync data with Google Fit

- Requires no equipment

- Share with your friends on social networks

- Works 100% offline

CONTACT US

We are here for you and your results!

mmstardev@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.12

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 1.0.12

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
