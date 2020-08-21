Join or Sign In

FlexTv : Movies & Tv Series Hub ! for Android

By Contigoo Free

Developer's Description

By Contigoo

Looking for the most talked about TV shows and movies from the around the world? Theyre all on Netflix.

Watch it on Flex

We add TV shows and movies all the time. Browse new titles or search for your favorites

Save your data. Download titles to your mobile device and watch offline, wherever you are.

watch the latest action series and Arabic movies on your phone or tablet

exclusive films and new series

watch and stream various shows and even dubbed series and movies

Everything youre looking for is available

Plan your weekend ahead of time by adding your choice of new films and TV programs to your favorite list

Frequently updated media library; stay up to date with the most recent movies and series for Free.

Gives you instant access to a world of TV favorites from around the world

Enjoy browsing different categories and a world of options.

FlexTv Also Available On Huawei Phones

If you have any complaints or trespass copyrights, please contact us immediately by e-mail : copyright@flextvhub.com

Thank you

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.9

General

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Version 1.3.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

