Get optimal results from workouts, equipment not available? Swap that exercises and follow an ideal diet plan with your favorite food. Customize your workouts and diet plans according to your personal requirements with Flex Fitness planner. Track your daily, weekly, monthly progress.

Get badges for achieving new milestones and stay motivated to achieve all your fitness goals.

Simply tell your preferences and body goals to Flex and get the best workout and diet plans accordingly.

With this ultimate Tracker, Track your progress strength gain, body weight, hydration habits, and diet.

Why Flex is the Best Workout App:

Whether you want to lose fat, gain muscles, stay healthy or boost your strength & endurance, Flex will help you out. No need to hire a personal trainer for keeping yourself in good shape. Do your workout anytime with Flex.

Customize workouts as per your convenience

Create Personalized diet in seconds

Do cardio

Meal planner and weekly grocery list

Easy instructions for each exercise

Keep a check on your bodys hydration level and calories consumed

Exercises for weight loss

Suitable for both men and women

How to Get Started With Flex Fitness Expert:

1. Set your workout goal Muscle Gain, Fat Loss, etc.

2. Enter details like your body weight and body fat percentage

3. Select your usual activity level at work Sedentary, Lightly Active, Very Active, etc.

4. Days you would like to workout

5. Diet Preference Pescatarian, Vegetarian, Lacto-vegetarian, etc.

6. Select food items that you prefer for nutrients like proteins, carbs, fats and fruits

7. Now you are all set to achieve your wellness goals

Realize your true potential! No more excuses to skip your exercise routine!

How Flex is Different from Other Fitness Apps:

Unlike other fitness apps, Flex don't give you static programs or confuse you with the choices. You just have to select your preferences and Flex will create a new workout regime accordingly.

Diet chart is based on your diet preference and food selection

Rearrange your workout programs

Swap exercise if the equipment is not available with a single click

Select days you would like to workout and get your plan

Highlights

Workout Programs

Select the number of days you would like to workout

Get 3 Weeks workout program

Workout program refreshes every 3 weeks

Not finding the right equipment for an exercise, swap it with an alternative exercise

Diet Plans

Personalized diet/nutrition plans

Diet chart according to your food choices

Daily calorie intake tracking

60+ food recipes with continuous addition of new ones

Hydration

Know how much you hydrate yourself

Select beverage type and quantity

Track hydration progress

Strength Tracking

Log your exercises

Track strength progress for every exercise performed

Body Weight Tracking

Log your body weight

Monthly and yearly body weight records

Convenient tracking of increase/decrease in body weight

Progress Pictures

Click your pictures and compare to track progress

Compare progress pictures

Try Flex for free. Ongoing use requires an active subscription, available on monthly, half yearly or yearly basis. Half Yearly & Yearly subscriptions are billed the total half yearly & annual fee respectively from purchase date. Monthly subscription users are billed per month.

Payment will be charged to your credit card through your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase. Subscription renews automatically unless cancelled at least 24 hours prior to the end of the subscription period. Subscriptions can be managed in Account Settings in iTunes after purchase. Once purchased, refunds will not be provided for any unused portion of the term. Read our full Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy at https://thetitansfitness.com/terms-conditions/ and https://thetitansfitness.com/policies/