Fleshkart Meat & Fish Online for iOS

By FLESHKART ONLINE SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED Free

Developer's Description

By FLESHKART ONLINE SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED

Order absolutely fresh meat from fleshkart app for fastest delivery in Delhi NCR. We offer same day delivery of 100% fresh raw non-veg products, none of our products are frozen. Raw chicken, mutton, & goat meat that we sell are 100% halal certified, natural, fresh and chemical free. We follow very strict protocol to ensure that the products are processed and delivered in the most hygienic way. Contact-less processing, and delivery ensures safety of loved ones.

Our unique selling products are country chicken, kadaknath, black chicken meat, quail meat and duck meat.

All the products are thoroughly washed with mineral water to retain their freshness and tenderness. We are strictly against use of any types of chemical or preservatives to make our products consumable by any age group.

We dont keep anything frozen, processing of the bird happens after your order is confirmed. We have got highly experienced cutting and processing executives in-house who use gloves and follow other necessary guidelines to keep the products hygienic and ready to cook. Moreover, its always recommended to wash the chicken with natural water upon delivery.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

