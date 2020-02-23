The Flat Earth Sun & Moon Clock shows you where you are and where the sun and moon are on their journey around the face of the earth as shown on the Azimuthal Equidistant projection map. You can see where the daylight and night time are as well as the position and phase of the moon as the sun slowly laps it every month. Track the seasons as the sun travels outward to the Tropic of Capricorn in December and then makes its way inward to the Tropic of Cancer for June.

Customizable backgrounds: Images of Antarctica, high altitude balloon shots, vast ocean scenery and many others. Just hit the settings and select any background you like. Switch to different backgrounds anytime.

Analog sun & moon clock with day and night: Shows the sun and moon positions along with moon phases and day and night. Watch as the sun makes its daily journey around the face of the earth.

Digital time and date: In the upper left, the time and date will be shown in digital format.

Local weather: Your local high and low temperature along with sunrise and sunset times