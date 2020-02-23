X

Flat Earth Sun/Moon Clock for Android

By A better golfer $0.99

Developer's Description

By A better golfer

This is the Flat Earth Digital Clock App!

Support Flat Earth by proudly running and showing this app to family and friends.

***ONLY DOWNLOAD FROM THE GOOGLE PLAY STORE***

It's a great ice breaker to the subject of Flat Earth.

This app shows a widely accepted map of the Flat Earth with the surrounding ice wall.

This app helps explain the movement of the sun and the moon over the plane.

Enjoy and help spread the word!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6

General

Release February 23, 2020
Date Added February 23, 2020
Version 6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping