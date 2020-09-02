Join or Sign In

Flashlight & Morse Signal for Android

Yves Cuillerdier

Not only this app is a classical flashlight, but also it can emit light message in Morse code.

If you are without internet and need help, use our application to send an SOS in Morse code!

The SOS message is predefined but you can configure and send any message.

Morse code is widely used and you can imagine many uses. Why not signals to your classmates when they need help?

The App could be activated from other applications (ex Tasker, e-Robot ...). You simply have to send it data:

- Send the character '@' to turn the light on.

- Send any other string as a message to be projected in morse. If the message is prefixed by the sign '+', it is repeated.

The App use the camera LED.

Unlike most applications of this type, this application is certified without any tracker and only uses the strictly necessary permissions and does not collect any data.

Features:

- Very simple. Turn on or off the flashlight instantly with one click.

- Convenient. All controls are grouped on a single screen.

- SOS. Emit light messages in Morse code.

- Configurable. Edit the message (SOS default) and adjust the speed of the message.

- Can be activated from other applications.

- Display the battery level.

- Free.

What's new in version 2.1-G

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 2.1-G

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
