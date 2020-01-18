Master the basics of biblical language studies with this simple app. Study biblical Greek, Hebrew, and Aramaic vocabulary. Quiz yourself, and the app keeps track of your progress. Designed to work alongside Logos Bible Software on your Mac or PC, Flashcards for Greek and Hebrew helps balance your study time. Have words that you cant seem to master? The app will show you those words more often until you have them down. And if youre not clear on a Greek words pronunciation, the app can play it aloud for you.