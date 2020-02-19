Flash alert notification LED Flashlight instantly turns your device into the brightest led flash call light & strongest torch light when you receive SMS or MMS, give you flash call notification on incoming call SMS Or MMS and text messages and every text message alert with a flash light alert for Facebook messenger Twitter Instagram call SMS gmail notification and any app you choose, the flash on incoming call SMS feature finally available for Android phones.

With this free app you will be able to answer any incoming call quickly and avoid missing vital communications when you cannot hear your phone ringing.

Its a fast blinking flash alert , is possible today a flash alert on incoming call if you dont like to listen your cell phone ringing and flash alert can gave you a flash alert text message in a flash time, and be sure that flash alert will customize friendly your battery and specially very easy to use for all notification and all specific application.

caution! :

To clarify one point, Be sure that the version of Flash call SMS Notifier works properly on your device.

Accessibility services are used in this app, so access call log or SMS for main features only

your information is not stored or transmitted it is only a functional We respect your privacy.

Features :

- When you receive a call, new text message, the flash alert will blinks

- Flash alert on Incoming Call SMS without ringtones

- Flash alert on Incoming SMS

- Flash alert on Incoming Call

- Flashlight alert for all notification

- Fast Blinkers for Flashlight Alerts

- Ultimate Flashlight alert2 Intervals for sms adjustment

- Flash alert on other test notifications like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, etc

- You can switch flash alerts OFF and ON on your locked devices to save battery life.

- Turn the LED Bright flashlight ON or OFF with a single one tap button inside the application.

- Test flashlight from app

- Regulate LED flash blinking frequency

- Ultimate flashlight alert timings adjustment

- Flash Alert working in any mode ( Normal, Vibrate or Silent )

- Battery Friendly

- Easy to use

- Flash alert

- Set a blink frequency and Flash for other apps.

- flash light alert notification

- Choose flash alert for specific app

HOW IT WORKS

1 - Open the app,

2 - Choose the app you want to get flashlight alert,

3 - Enjoy with your friends!

We are listening! So your feedback matters to us, please email us and we would like to include your suggestions in future updates.

DESCLAIMAR

This App works only with mobiles that have LED Light notifications,

Permissions

- Camera, Flashlight : This is for Camera flash, LED flashlight, LED Light

- Internet, Access Network State : For Admob ads

-Access the Call Log or SMS for core functionality only