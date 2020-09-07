Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Flash Alert On Call & SMS for Android

By ArtLine Free

Developer's Description

By ArtLine

Your LED flashlight will blink when:

- Incoming call / Missed calls

- SMS

- Notification from any app

- Flash on notifications from Viber, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, Skype, and Whatsapp

Features:

- Stop flashing when SMS or notification has been read

- Different styles for blinking

- Flash can be used for notifications from any application or messenger

- Do not disturb mode

- Battery saving mode

Important! The application may conflict with other similar and work incorrectly.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.05b

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 2.05b

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Word

Free
The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Free
Meet Outlook for Android, the app that helps millions of users connect all their email accounts, calendars and files in one convenient spot.
Android
Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Free
The powerful Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Excel

Dropbox

Free
Bring teams, content, and tools together within globally connected collaboration workspace for media.
Android
Dropbox

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now