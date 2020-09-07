Sign in to add and modify your software
Your LED flashlight will blink when:
- Incoming call / Missed calls
- SMS
- Notification from any app
- Flash on notifications from Viber, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, Skype, and Whatsapp
Features:
- Stop flashing when SMS or notification has been read
- Different styles for blinking
- Flash can be used for notifications from any application or messenger
- Do not disturb mode
- Battery saving mode
Important! The application may conflict with other similar and work incorrectly.