Your LED flashlight will blink when:

- Incoming call / Missed calls

- SMS

- Notification from any app

- Flash on notifications from Viber, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, Skype, and Whatsapp

Features:

- Stop flashing when SMS or notification has been read

- Different styles for blinking

- Flash can be used for notifications from any application or messenger

- Do not disturb mode

- Battery saving mode

Important! The application may conflict with other similar and work incorrectly.