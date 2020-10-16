Flangry Bird, be Brave to overcome Fear and Obstacles! Fly as long as you can to achieve your dream!

You have been challenged! Create your own highest record and challenge your friends and family now!

How to play :

Tap to flap and fly up

Avoid attack from Red Bird

Don't hit top and land

The super hit game Flangry Fly is now available for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch! You can play Flangry Fly in English, , and Malay.

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PARENTS

This game may consist :

The option to purchase optional content using real money. However, you can

disable in-app purchases in the settings of your device.

Links to external social networking sites intended for users over the age of 13.

Direct links to the internet which may open the default web browser on your device.

By downloading the game you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service which can found at :

Privacy policy : www.zinitt.com/privacy/

Terms of service : www.zinitt.com/terms/

A sincere THANK YOU for everyone who support and enjoy our games!

Already fan of Zinitt?

Check our official website, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for the latest news and update!

Official Website :

www.zinitt.com

www.bubblett.com

Facebook :

www.facebook.com/zinitt

www.facebook.com/BubbleTTOfficial

Twitter :

www.twitter.com/zinitt

www.twitter.com/BubbleTTFanPage