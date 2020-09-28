Join or Sign In

FizzUp - Online Fitness & Nutrition Coaching for Android

By Fysiki Free

Developer's Description

By Fysiki

FizzUp is one of the most downloaded free fitness apps and its easy to see why!

Say goodbye to boring, repetitive exercises. FizzUps short, effective and motivating workouts are like NOTHING like you've ever experienced before.

WHAT DO YOU GET WITH FIZZUP?

- Over 100 original workout programs

- A detailed workout plan every week

- A variety of workouts to target every area of your body

- Daily meal plans and over 250 recipes and videos

- Yoga sessions to soothe your body and mind

87% of users get measurable results in less than 6 weeks with FizzUp! Over 6 million users have already tried and love FizzUp fitness training!

READY TO FIZZUP YOUR LIFE?

Terms of Service: https://www.fizzup.com/general_terms.pdf

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.12.18

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 2.12.18

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
