Fixout Home & Appliance Services for Android

By SMV Infotech Free

Developer's Description

By SMV Infotech

Fixout is a place where your all home needs is solved by our professional teams.

One stop solution for Offices and homes rennovation,installation,repair and maintenance.Fixout serve

service for you whole 365 days at your door steps across patna,delivered by our verified & well qualified

professionals team and become best home service provider in patna.

Fixout is a platform that help you to find and hire service professionals for your personal/commercial

activites/needs.Fixout allow to services such as: CCTV Camera,Home tution, Packer& Movers, Tiffin

services,Girls Hostel,Water Purifier,Plumber,Electrical work,Beauty Parlor services,Carpentery work and

many more...

Fixout has continuously evolved its platform and systems to address the inefficiencies in the industry.We

have invested heavily in technology to optimize delivery of services. With more than thousands of

satisfied customers within 1 year in patna.

We always hire trained and well experienced professional for your services.Our technical team always

dedicated to upgrade technology for your accsessblity.

You can now book your services from our mobile application which make your work more easily and

safest with our technology.

WHY CHOOSE US:

Fixout is now emerging in patna with the trust of our customer.The backbone

behind fixout is well trained and professional with great marketing strategy maker. Our all

technicains work under their guidance and instruction. Customer`s satisfaction is most

important for us.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
