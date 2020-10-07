With Fitso SEALs Unlock a world of swimming facilities in Delhi NCR that are open the whole year. Choose from a range of swimming programs that are designed for various skill levels from beginner to expert. Our team of certified coaches will train you to achieve the skill level you want. The kids can learn swimming early in life and the elderly can get injury free workouts. Your swimming journey awaits you at Fitso SEALs.

Get Indoor Facilities

Experience indoor swimming pools with features that are a notch above than the ordinary ones.

Get All Weather Pools

With features like temperature control in our pools, Swimming is as much a summer activity as it is a winter one.

Get CCTV Secured

Get security at our pool premises with 24 X 7 CCTV monitoring.

Get Hygienic Environment

Experience water quality, cleanliness and hygiene that is at par with international standards.

Get Superior Coaching Quality

On top of being nice and professional, our coaches come from amazing athletic, academic, and coaching backgrounds.

Get Locker & Changing Rooms

Change in clean spacious changing rooms and keep your belongings safe with our locker facility.

How to join Fitso SEALs?

1. Just click on Explore Facilities

2. Choose the desired swimming pool in your location.

3. Get to know all the details about the pool.

4. Select the preferred plan most convenient for you.

5. After a membership subscription, you can start your swimming sessions as per your plan.

Salient Features:

1. Check Your Learning Progress

Now you can view your current swimming level and past performances in the course plan. On completing a level, you even get a certificate!

2. Get Slot Booking Reminders

Get notifications and reminders for your upcoming bookings.

3. Manage Your Bookings

Change of plans? Cancelling and rescheduling a booking is just a tap away.