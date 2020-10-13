Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Fitness Workout & Exercise Pro for iOS

By Shanghai Chenyuan Network Technology Free

Developer's Description

By Shanghai Chenyuan Network Technology

Top 10 Fitness APP special designed for 30 day workout challenge at home. With aims to assist women & men by achieving best result from fat burning, body shaping, muscle building, exercise at home.

With more than 100 workout ftibit videos, designed by pro fitness coach, are now available to help you workout at home for free without going to gym & no single equipment required.

It offers highly customized training programs/excises that fit your desires, by inserting Body Mass Index, Gender, Weight, Height and different part of your whole body - legs, buttock, chest, abdomen or muscle are always available for your selection.

Fat Burning, Body Building, Muscle Boosting exercise are not to be missed, like Abs Firming, Glute Toning, Core Stretching, Legs & Thigh Slimming, Chest Activation, Back Relaxing and Full Body Hitting.

To get healthier lifestyle even at home, you just to take a couple of minutes a day to challenge yourself to lose weight/fat and build up a perfect body, anytime, anywhere, without going to the gym.

Features:

Highly recommended for both men & women!

Proven to improve health.

Personalized training plans for all levels, beginner friendly workouts that are easy to learn and perform.

Short and effective workouts that will make you sweat!

Fat burning and muscle boosting within 10 minutes a day.

Customized daily workouts where we pick the exercises and the music. You just need to bring the energy.

Professional models video guidance. It's like having a personal trainer in your pocket.

30 day challenge with no equipment. Workout anytime, anywhere.

Keep track of workout history to lose weight and get perfect body.

Easy, quick and effective.

Let Keep Fitness helps you get healthier and sweat with us today!

SUBSCRIPTION PRICING AND TERMS

Keep Fitness offers three auto-renewing subscription options:

$4.99 per week

$9.99 per month

$49.99 per year

This price is for United States subscribers. Pricing in other countries may vary and actual charges may be converted to your local currency depending on the country of residence.

Your iTunes Account will be charged when the purchase is confirmed.

The subscription will automatically renew unless turned off in your iTunes Account Settings at least 24 hours before current period ends.

You can go to your iTunes Account settings to manage your subscription and turn off auto-renew.

The rest of your free trial period will be forfeited as soon as your purchase is confirmed, if you subscribe before your free trial ends,

Read more about our terms and conditions here:

Privacy Policy: http://heat4u.vip/static/privacy.html

Billing Terms: http://heat4u.vip/static/BillingTerms.html

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7.1

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1.7.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now