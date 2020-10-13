Top 10 Fitness APP special designed for 30 day workout challenge at home. With aims to assist women & men by achieving best result from fat burning, body shaping, muscle building, exercise at home.

With more than 100 workout ftibit videos, designed by pro fitness coach, are now available to help you workout at home for free without going to gym & no single equipment required.

It offers highly customized training programs/excises that fit your desires, by inserting Body Mass Index, Gender, Weight, Height and different part of your whole body - legs, buttock, chest, abdomen or muscle are always available for your selection.

Fat Burning, Body Building, Muscle Boosting exercise are not to be missed, like Abs Firming, Glute Toning, Core Stretching, Legs & Thigh Slimming, Chest Activation, Back Relaxing and Full Body Hitting.

To get healthier lifestyle even at home, you just to take a couple of minutes a day to challenge yourself to lose weight/fat and build up a perfect body, anytime, anywhere, without going to the gym.

Features:

Highly recommended for both men & women!

Proven to improve health.

Personalized training plans for all levels, beginner friendly workouts that are easy to learn and perform.

Short and effective workouts that will make you sweat!

Fat burning and muscle boosting within 10 minutes a day.

Customized daily workouts where we pick the exercises and the music. You just need to bring the energy.

Professional models video guidance. It's like having a personal trainer in your pocket.

30 day challenge with no equipment. Workout anytime, anywhere.

Keep track of workout history to lose weight and get perfect body.

Easy, quick and effective.

Let Keep Fitness helps you get healthier and sweat with us today!

SUBSCRIPTION PRICING AND TERMS

Keep Fitness offers three auto-renewing subscription options:

$4.99 per week

$9.99 per month

$49.99 per year

This price is for United States subscribers. Pricing in other countries may vary and actual charges may be converted to your local currency depending on the country of residence.

Your iTunes Account will be charged when the purchase is confirmed.

The subscription will automatically renew unless turned off in your iTunes Account Settings at least 24 hours before current period ends.

You can go to your iTunes Account settings to manage your subscription and turn off auto-renew.

The rest of your free trial period will be forfeited as soon as your purchase is confirmed, if you subscribe before your free trial ends,

Read more about our terms and conditions here:

Privacy Policy: http://heat4u.vip/static/privacy.html

Billing Terms: http://heat4u.vip/static/BillingTerms.html