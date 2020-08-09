Track your workouts more easily than ever with Fitlist. Join over a million people using Fitlist daily to track their workouts and achieve their fitness goals. Fitlist is designed to be used while you work out and perfect for anyone doing any type of exercise - bodybuilding, cardio, crossfit, triathlons, circuit training, sports, running, weight loss. Track as little or as much as you want, view your progress.

Here are some of the amazing features:

Paperless workouts.

We made it as easy as possible to add, track and complete exercises with as little effort as possible all during a workout - even while wearing an armband. If we made it any easier, we'd be exercising for you.

Create Workouts Easily

With the tap of a button, quickly add any exercise from our list of over 1000 to build a workout in seconds. Reorder exercises by dragging, delete by swiping.

Track While You Work Out

Tracking a workout has never been easier, tap one button to begin a workout. As you exercise log weight or reps for strength training, minutes and distance for cardio. Works with your armband on.

Beautiful Calendar View

All of your workouts are stored in an easy to navigate calendar, so you can see all of your past workouts with the swipe of a finger.

Multiple Exercise Types

From cardio activities like running, walking or your favorite circuit training to weightlifting exercises like the bench press, we let you track them all.

Create Your Own Exercises

Can't find your exercise? No problem, create your own! Just name it, choose a couple options and get back to exercising.

Plan Future Workouts

If you have a busy training schedule you can plan tomorrow's workout, all of next week's or even all of next month's!

Add Workout Notes

Easily add additional comments, instructions and notes to any of your exercises.

Automatic Workout Timers

We've built in timers to help you keep track of your rest or count down specific exercise durations, these timers work even with music on and start automatically when you finish a set.

Advanced workout creation and editing

Fitlist gives you the flexibility to save, create and edit your workouts with as much or as little detail as you want. Plan just the exercise, or go as a far as planning the sets, reps, weight and rest.

View Detailed Exercise History and Progress

Quickly view past exercise progress with the tap of a button to see how you are progressing over time and view your history in beautiful chart views. (Premium Only)

Upgrade to Fitlist Premium (one time purchase) for even more features including:

- Save unlimited workout routines

- View detailed exercise history

- View progress charts for all exercises

- Access pre-built workouts

- Use Fitlist without any ads

