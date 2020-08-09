Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Fitlist - Workout Log & Gym Tracker for Android

By Fitmobi Free

Developer's Description

By Fitmobi

Track your workouts more easily than ever with Fitlist. Join over a million people using Fitlist daily to track their workouts and achieve their fitness goals. Fitlist is designed to be used while you work out and perfect for anyone doing any type of exercise - bodybuilding, cardio, crossfit, triathlons, circuit training, sports, running, weight loss. Track as little or as much as you want, view your progress.

Here are some of the amazing features:

Paperless workouts.

We made it as easy as possible to add, track and complete exercises with as little effort as possible all during a workout - even while wearing an armband. If we made it any easier, we'd be exercising for you.

Create Workouts Easily

With the tap of a button, quickly add any exercise from our list of over 1000 to build a workout in seconds. Reorder exercises by dragging, delete by swiping.

Track While You Work Out

Tracking a workout has never been easier, tap one button to begin a workout. As you exercise log weight or reps for strength training, minutes and distance for cardio. Works with your armband on.

Beautiful Calendar View

All of your workouts are stored in an easy to navigate calendar, so you can see all of your past workouts with the swipe of a finger.

Multiple Exercise Types

From cardio activities like running, walking or your favorite circuit training to weightlifting exercises like the bench press, we let you track them all.

Create Your Own Exercises

Can't find your exercise? No problem, create your own! Just name it, choose a couple options and get back to exercising.

Plan Future Workouts

If you have a busy training schedule you can plan tomorrow's workout, all of next week's or even all of next month's!

Add Workout Notes

Easily add additional comments, instructions and notes to any of your exercises.

Automatic Workout Timers

We've built in timers to help you keep track of your rest or count down specific exercise durations, these timers work even with music on and start automatically when you finish a set.

Advanced workout creation and editing

Fitlist gives you the flexibility to save, create and edit your workouts with as much or as little detail as you want. Plan just the exercise, or go as a far as planning the sets, reps, weight and rest.

View Detailed Exercise History and Progress

Quickly view past exercise progress with the tap of a button to see how you are progressing over time and view your history in beautiful chart views. (Premium Only)

Upgrade to Fitlist Premium (one time purchase) for even more features including:

- Save unlimited workout routines

- View detailed exercise history

- View progress charts for all exercises

- Access pre-built workouts

- Use Fitlist without any ads

Want to request a feature? Let us know support@fitmobi.com or @fitlistapp on Twitter.

Like us on facebook at facebook.com/fitlistapp

Fitlist amazingly simple, or simply amazing?

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release August 9, 2020
Date Added August 9, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now