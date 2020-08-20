Fist Bump is an Addictive Quick Paced Game that is quick and easy to start playing but hard to master!!

Don't leave him hanging - reply with the correct gesture as quick as possible:

*Press for Fist Bump*

*Swipe Down for Low 5*

*Swipe Left for Slap*

*Shake your device to Wave*

*Two Fingers to Peace Sign*

If you get it wrong The Fist Bumper will NOT be happy!

The longer you can last the more points you get which are then transformed into gems in the special Gem Machine. These gems can be used to get cool accessories like toupees, cornrows, hats, caps, tear tattoos, bandanas and loads more!

*Making of The Game*

This game was fully made by App Design Dot Company (AD.C), all the way from initial thoughts and designs to final launch. We hope you love the game,

The AD.C Team