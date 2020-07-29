Sign in to add and modify your software
Outline
The simple game which finds an image of a correct answer from the inside of an image of a lot of fishes!
The trivia function
-A harvest time is indicated.
-It's linked with Wiki (by Parental Gates).
Fishes list
Japanese Horse Mackerel
Blackthroat Seaperch
Red Horsehead
Ayu Sweetfish
Common Japanese Conger
Salmon Roe
Golden-Thread
Threeline Grunt
Rock Porgy
Japanese Pilchard
Japanese Butterfish
Japanese Eel
Marbled Rockfish
Frigate Mackerel
Japanese Barracuda
Alfonsino
Flatfish
Bartail Flathead
Threadsail Filefish
Silver Whiting
Spotted Mackerel
Japanese Seaperch
Salmon
Trout
Japanese Halfbeak
Chub Mackerel
Atlantic Capelin
Pacific Saury
Red Sea Bream Snapper
Atlantic Cutlassfish
Sailfin Poacher
Pacific Cod
Flying Fish
Sailfin Sandfish
Grouper
Olive Flounder
Ocellate Puffer
Japanese Amberjack
Bluefin Searobin
Multicolorfin Rainbowfish
Arabesque Greenling
Tuna
Silver Pomfret
Darkbanded Rockfish
Largescale
Smooth Flutemouth
Japanese Smelt
Short-necked Clam
Giant Abalone
Giant Pacific Oyster
Spiny Top Shell
Freshwater Clam
Giant Wheel Shell
Japanese Abalone
Ivory Shell
Herd Clam
Noble Scallop
Scallop
Razor Shell
Gaper
Common Mussel
Kisslip Cuttlefish
Japanese Flying Squid
Swordtip Squid
Japanese Sea Urchin
Japanese spiny lobster
Lobster
Alaskan pink shrimp
Japanese tiger prawn
Green tiger prawn
Horsehair crab
Snow crab
Seco crab
Red king crab
Blue crab
Hanasaki crab
Japanese mitten crab
Sea Cucumber
Octopus
BGM
Think Is God. Take 1
Arranged by Providence.
Produced by Sound of Love lab.