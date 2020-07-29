Outline

The simple game which finds an image of a correct answer from the inside of an image of a lot of fishes!

The trivia function

-A harvest time is indicated.

-It's linked with Wiki (by Parental Gates).

Fishes list

Japanese Horse Mackerel

Blackthroat Seaperch

Red Horsehead

Ayu Sweetfish

Common Japanese Conger

Salmon Roe

Golden-Thread

Threeline Grunt

Rock Porgy

Japanese Pilchard

Japanese Butterfish

Japanese Eel

Marbled Rockfish

Frigate Mackerel

Japanese Barracuda

Alfonsino

Flatfish

Bartail Flathead

Threadsail Filefish

Silver Whiting

Spotted Mackerel

Japanese Seaperch

Salmon

Trout

Japanese Halfbeak

Chub Mackerel

Atlantic Capelin

Pacific Saury

Red Sea Bream Snapper

Atlantic Cutlassfish

Sailfin Poacher

Pacific Cod

Flying Fish

Sailfin Sandfish

Grouper

Olive Flounder

Ocellate Puffer

Japanese Amberjack

Bluefin Searobin

Multicolorfin Rainbowfish

Arabesque Greenling

Tuna

Silver Pomfret

Darkbanded Rockfish

Largescale

Smooth Flutemouth

Japanese Smelt

Short-necked Clam

Giant Abalone

Giant Pacific Oyster

Spiny Top Shell

Freshwater Clam

Giant Wheel Shell

Japanese Abalone

Ivory Shell

Herd Clam

Noble Scallop

Scallop

Razor Shell

Gaper

Common Mussel

Kisslip Cuttlefish

Japanese Flying Squid

Swordtip Squid

Japanese Sea Urchin

Japanese spiny lobster

Lobster

Alaskan pink shrimp

Japanese tiger prawn

Green tiger prawn

Horsehair crab

Snow crab

Seco crab

Red king crab

Blue crab

Hanasaki crab

Japanese mitten crab

Sea Cucumber

Octopus

