Fish Blast 3D Fishing & Aquarium Match Game Free for Android

By TUYOO GAME Free

Developer's Description

By TUYOO GAME

Enjoy playing free puzzle games with coin rewards? Play for free in the most and rewarding Puzzle game! Play Fish Blast 3D to be the lucky guy!

Fish Blast 3D is a super fun & challenging, free underwater cartoon blast puzzle game. In 2020, come on with Fish Blast 3D and get ready with panda to blast and crush the blockers to collect coins!

Have you ever felt difficult when playing a match-3 puzzle game? In Fish Blast 3D, you can enjoy the strong explosive feeling of crushing or blasting. This is a kind of blasting puzzle game for adults and children. Match 3 or 2 cubes of the same color, blast the blockers, collect toys and toons to clear a level to win free coins.

Do you love winning free coins? If so, youll love to join the underwater world and be lucky to win free coin rewards! Challenge yourself, to blast more, to beat the higher score, to earn more coin rewards! Hey, your finned friends are waiting for you, so dive in now and enjoy this amazing underwater adventure!

HOW TO PLAY:

-Tap 2 or more cubes of the same color to blast or crush the toons.

-Match 5 or more puzzle pieces of the same color to create powerful boosters.

-Use rockets or bombs to blast the cubes & pass levels.

-Various activities: Daily challenge, Guild Gift, Star tournament, Guild tournament, and Champion Arena

GAME FEATURES:

-Completely free blasting puzzle games to play!

-Various cute& lovable fishes to collect

-Over 1200 challenging puzzles in this toy & toon world!

-Show off your blast skill through joining various exciting tournaments!

-Ultimate free rewards from the daily challenge!

-Compete with other players worldwide to win the Champion Cup!

-Create your Guild or join the Guild you want with Facebook friends.

-More free coins and tools

-Addictive gameplay.

Start your happiness by joining us, enjoy this unique free blasting puzzle game, and have a new adventure in Fish Blast tour!

Love blasting or crushing blocks in the toy & toon adventure world?

Love collecting free coins and cute fishes?

Download for free to enjoy blasting feeling with your friends!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.304

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.0.304

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 6
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

