Fish & Bait 2020 for iOS

By Andrea Raho $17.99

By Andrea Raho

The aquatic creatures are many, different and sometimes alien. The sea is home to life, from large cetaceans to small organisms and often we do not know them enough. If you are a lover of nature, and maybe a sports angler, always carry this atlas in your pocket, designed for a simplified and immediate consultation. All the things we think we know about fish are often wrong, in fact, even the sandy bottoms are rich in life, while the algae forests are the shelter for many species of fish, which always run the same routes to create real streets like in a city. Speaking specifically about sport fishing, you will learn how to take several baits with you and use the right one at the right time. If the fisherman near to you, he takes more fish, maybe it's not just luck.

What's new in version 5.0

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 5.0

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
