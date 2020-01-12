Use your mobile device to manage your bank accounts anywhere with the Mobile App from First Federal Savings & Loan of Valdosta.

Mobile banking is available to all First Federal Online Banking users. The Banks Mobile app takes the power and convenience of our Online Banking services and puts it into your mobile phone.

You have access to many of the same services that you already enjoy online. Its free to download and offers quick access to managing your First Federal accounts. Simply login with the same Access ID and password that you have established for online banking.

Your security is our priority. Just like in online banking, we use the latest technology to protect your personal information.

The following are available through the Mobile Banking App:

Account Management

Check your Balances

View transaction history

Transfer funds

Make loan payments

Manage account alerts

Bill Payment

Schedule, edit or cancel payments

Transfer or receive funds from individuals through Popmoney

Branch and ATM Locators

Find nearby Branches and ATMs

*Message and data rates may apply