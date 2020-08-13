First Bank & Trust is your personal financial advocate that gives you the ability to aggregate all your financial accounts, including accounts from other banks and credit unions, into a single view. Its fast, secure, and makes life easier by empowering you with the tools you need to manage your finances.

Heres what else you can do with the FREE* First Bank & Trust app:

-Keep your transactions organized by allowing you to add tags, notes, and photos of receipts and checks.

-Set up alerts so you know when your balance drops below a certain amount.

-Make payments, whether youre paying a company or a friend.

-Transfer money between internal and external accounts.

-Deposit checks in a snap by taking a picture of the front and back.

-Reorder your debit card or turn it off if youve misplaced it.

-View and download a long history of statements.

-Find branches and ATMs near you.

Weve made your accounts extra secure by adding two-factor authentication, a 4-digit passcode, along with fingerprint or facial recognition on supported devices.

To use the First Bank & Trust app, you must be enrolled in Digital Banking. Simply download the app to start the process! If youve already enrolled, simply download the app, launch it, and log in with your existing Online/Mobile Banking credentials.

Questions? Wed love to help! Contact customer service at 800.843.1552.

*We do not charge additional fees for download or use of this application. However, please be aware that standard messaging and data rates from your cell phone provider may apply.

First Bank & Trust. Member FDIC.