Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

First Aid & Emergency for iOS

By New Zealand Red Cross Free

Developer's Description

By New Zealand Red Cross

The official New Zealand Red Cross First Aid and Emergency App.

Developed for Aotearoa as part of a global project by Red Cross Global Disaster Preparedness Centre.

FIRST AID Vital advice from the worlds largest training provider Red Cross

NATURAL DISASTERS Preparation tips & instruction for emergencies in accordance with Civil Defence.

EMERGENCY Step by step during an emergency including global mode when travelling.

Preloaded content means you have instant access to all safety information at anytime, even without reception or an Internet connection.

FIVE SECTIONS

LEARN

Simple, easy-to-understand advice and frequently asked questions on everyday first aid scenarios. Videos, step-by-step instructions and animations make it fun and easy to pick up. The APP features up to date CPR and First Aid guidelines as set out by the New Zealand Resuscitation Council.

PREPARE

Get expert tips on how to prepare for some of the most common emergency situations. Includes checklists on how to prepare and tips on what to do during a natural disaster in accordance with Civil Defence.

EMERGENCY

This instantly accessible, step-by-step section gives you just enough information to know what to do in emergency first aid situations and allows you to call local emergency numbers from the app. When travelling overseas displays local emergency numbers and key help phases.

TEST

Complete the interactive quizzes and earn achievement badges towards your NZQA accredited workplace first aid certificate. This blended learning option reduces the time needed in the classroom to complete your qualification and allows you to learn in a time and place that suits you.

INFO

Find out more about the life-saving work of New Zealand Red Cross, including volunteering opportunities, latest news and information on first aid courses.

Download this essential app today.

The app is ad-free and spam free.

Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.4.0

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 3.4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now