The official New Zealand Red Cross First Aid and Emergency App.

Developed for Aotearoa as part of a global project by Red Cross Global Disaster Preparedness Centre.

FIRST AID Vital advice from the worlds largest training provider Red Cross

NATURAL DISASTERS Preparation tips & instruction for emergencies in accordance with Civil Defence.

EMERGENCY Step by step during an emergency including global mode when travelling.

Preloaded content means you have instant access to all safety information at anytime, even without reception or an Internet connection.

FIVE SECTIONS

LEARN

Simple, easy-to-understand advice and frequently asked questions on everyday first aid scenarios. Videos, step-by-step instructions and animations make it fun and easy to pick up. The APP features up to date CPR and First Aid guidelines as set out by the New Zealand Resuscitation Council.

PREPARE

Get expert tips on how to prepare for some of the most common emergency situations. Includes checklists on how to prepare and tips on what to do during a natural disaster in accordance with Civil Defence.

EMERGENCY

This instantly accessible, step-by-step section gives you just enough information to know what to do in emergency first aid situations and allows you to call local emergency numbers from the app. When travelling overseas displays local emergency numbers and key help phases.

TEST

Complete the interactive quizzes and earn achievement badges towards your NZQA accredited workplace first aid certificate. This blended learning option reduces the time needed in the classroom to complete your qualification and allows you to learn in a time and place that suits you.

INFO

Find out more about the life-saving work of New Zealand Red Cross, including volunteering opportunities, latest news and information on first aid courses.

The app is ad-free and spam free.

Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life