Connected Culture at Work

Lets build an Engaged Workplace;

firm.eye is a mobile app & web platform designed to get you to the heart of

Employee Engagement.

As an all-in-one unique platform, firm.eye helps you guide and motivate your

employees starting from on-boarding, on the very first day. You can assign

personel trainings and surveys to your employees and keep your finger on the

pulse of their engagement.

You can achieve effective and productive two-way-communication within your

company.

While you share all the information and announcements getting priceless

feedback from your employees, your employees can openly make shares,

comments and discuss everything about work without being stuck to e-mails.

Gamification based daily questions help your employees learn more about

their job while enjoying to competition and enhancing their team spirit.