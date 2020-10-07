Sign in to add and modify your software
Connected Culture at Work
Lets build an Engaged Workplace;
firm.eye is a mobile app & web platform designed to get you to the heart of
Employee Engagement.
As an all-in-one unique platform, firm.eye helps you guide and motivate your
employees starting from on-boarding, on the very first day. You can assign
personel trainings and surveys to your employees and keep your finger on the
pulse of their engagement.
You can achieve effective and productive two-way-communication within your
company.
While you share all the information and announcements getting priceless
feedback from your employees, your employees can openly make shares,
comments and discuss everything about work without being stuck to e-mails.
Gamification based daily questions help your employees learn more about
their job while enjoying to competition and enhancing their team spirit.