Fireworks & Crackers for Android

By SI Tech Labs Free

Developer's Description

By SI Tech Labs

This is a game where one needs to aim crackers with a bomb and different fireworks are added. Specially this Diwali occasion let your kids play with these game and save environment from pollution.Kids will love it as the game play is simple addictive and easy to play.

Different crackers and fireworks like lad anar cracker small bomb etc are added.

New levels are added. With the bomb , now , one can burst the fireworks.

The fireworks are in different format . Flower , lad etc are included. This game is fun to play for kids as well as family.

The fireworks and crackers are factious and cartoon like and specially designed keeping in mind kids and children.

What's new in version 1.2.0.2

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 1.2.0.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

