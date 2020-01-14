Get your Firefighter passion invested in the humanity rescue. Drive from variety of Fire Fighters in the store and speed up injured recoveries through firefighter rescue missions. Wait for your emergency calls, and try to reach on the emergency destination. Open up water nozzle and show your fire fighter human saving skills. Ambulance is also waiting there to save the patients from deadly fire.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.