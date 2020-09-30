Sign in to add and modify your software
Oh! Fire in the village!
Became a brave firefighter and dispatched a fire engine.
Use the fire extinguishing equipment to extinguish the fire or save a friend ~
Experiences of various places and situations-9 apartments, schools, supermarkets, etc.
Experience with 20 types of equipment-Several fire rescue equipment such as fire engines, fire hoses, air mats, ladders, etc.
Development ability improvement-Creativity, problem solving ability, thinking ability, imagination, logic, curiosity, safety education
Work experience and safety education at once with firefighter role play!
Role play is a game that sets the situation, role, and fosters creativity and problem solving ability.
Please foster the imagination of toddlers and children through role play.