Fire Truck & Fire fighter Role Play(Game for Kids) for Android

By HeyHo Kids Game Free

Developer's Description

By HeyHo Kids Game

Oh! Fire in the village!

Became a brave firefighter and dispatched a fire engine.

Use the fire extinguishing equipment to extinguish the fire or save a friend ~

Experiences of various places and situations-9 apartments, schools, supermarkets, etc.

Experience with 20 types of equipment-Several fire rescue equipment such as fire engines, fire hoses, air mats, ladders, etc.

Development ability improvement-Creativity, problem solving ability, thinking ability, imagination, logic, curiosity, safety education

Work experience and safety education at once with firefighter role play!

Role play is a game that sets the situation, role, and fosters creativity and problem solving ability.

Please foster the imagination of toddlers and children through role play.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
