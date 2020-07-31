Fire Text Photo Frame is a fire name maker App to make your name with fire. Name and Nicknames can be written in beautiful Fire Text Photo Frame, fire styles and exclusive photo backgrounds. Stylish Fire Text photo frame name maker is also called fire name maker and names in fireworks. Stylish Text Creator contains the gorgeous fire background and Alphabetic which makes your name in attractive style.

Set your photos on fire text photo frame with this beautiful application. You have to do is to select the effect and then select your photo from the camera roll or gallery. Choose fiery frames that suit your photos perfectly and cover them up. Get burning effects to your pictures using Fire Photo Frames App. Make your pictures more exciting and amazing with free Fire Photo Frames . Use different tool such as resizer, or move and rotate photographs in order to fit it into fire photo frame.

Features:

-Select your Alphabet Fire Text Photo Frame

- New Unique style HD Fire Multi Text Photo Frame available here

- Capture an image with your camera or select photo on gallery and apply Fire Text Photo Editor

- A to Z Frame Style are Available for awesome dp creator using apps.

- Amazing High classification Colorful Fire Effect Text photo editor

- Rotate, balance, zoom in, zoom out or drag the photo to fit the Fire Text Photo Frame" as you like

- Easily Save, Share and Set as wallpaper in your phone

- Supports both Smartphone & Tablet Devices

- Easily Share on social media