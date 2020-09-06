Join or Sign In

Fire & Run for Android

By NCROQUIS Free

Developer's Description

By NCROQUIS

Shoot the bullets!

Break the blocks!

Run away from the bombs!

How many levels can you go?

Download now to destroy the blocks and blow away the stress!

The world best shooting game.

Key Features:

Free play - You can play Fire & Run without paying.

No internet connection - No internet connection required and you can play anytime, anywhere.

Rankings - Compete with people around the world in rankings.

Cloud backup - You can back up and restore your data in the Google cloud, and you can continue to play even when your device changes.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.8

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 1.0.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
