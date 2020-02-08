Welcome to fire truck rescue simulator game! Ultimate driving lovers work as a fire rescuer and drive firefighter truck. Whenever an unfortunate fire accident occurs you will receive an emergency call on 911. Firefighter rescuer respond the call in rush and make the water truck ready for rescue operation. Get in the emergency vehicle and drive it in high speed on city traffic roads to reach the fire spot in time. Play on your live and save the people from mega fire. Time is very crucial for rescue trucker because each minute counts, so drive like a drag racer and show super fast racing skills to reach the target spot in time.